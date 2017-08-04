Electrical Lab Remodel and Upgrade for TAMCC

When the new school year begins in August, students of the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) will return to classes in a newly remodelled electrical lab.

The college has been awarded a grant of $150,000 dollars under the Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI) to upgrade its Electrical Lab. In addition to remodelling the room, workstations are being constructed and outfitted with modern equipment, tools and instruments to enhance the learning environment and programme.

Receiving a progress report on the ongoing refurbishment, Prudence Greenidge, Corporate Communications Manager at Grenlec noted, “This TAMCC initiative was one of several major projects selected for support this year out of more than 50 submissions. Education remains a top priority for Grenlec and we are assured that our partnership with TAMCC will continue to empower future generations.”

Marlene Abraham-Finlay, Dean of The School of Applied Arts and Sciences, thanked Grenlec for its contribution in realising this goal. She further stated, “Our mandate is to provide access to quality training. We believe that training facilities should reflect the industry standard. The new environment and equipment will enable us to provide authentic learning experiences for our students at the level that is currently expected in the industry.”

Construction on the electrical lab was completed on Monday 31 July.