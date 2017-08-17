Forum to Sensitise Public about Draft Consumer Protection Legislation

by Linda Straker

Three non-governmental organisations are coming together to host a public forum aimed at sensitising consumers about the proposed Consumer Protection legislation which seeks to promote fair and ethical business practices and social, economic and environmental responsibility.

The Grenadian Organisation for Consumer Affairs (GOCA) in collaboration with the Grouping of Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and Inter Agency for Development Organisations (IAGDO) will host the public sensitisation forum on Wednesday, 30 August at the conference room of the Grenada Bureau of Standards, Queens Park, St George’s.

According to the letter of invitation, the 9 am to 3 pm forum will see participants examining the draft Consumer Protection Bill presented by the Cabinet appointed Consumer Protection Advisory Committee (CPAC).

There will be presentations by the GOCA and CSO/IAGDO representatives with support from an attorney at law. Other members of the Advisory Committee will also be present.

“The purpose of the forum is to give members of our organisations and the public in general (consumers) an opportunity to comment and make recommendations on the draft bill before it is taken to Parliament,” the invitation said.

The purposes of the legislation are to promote and advance the social and economic welfare of consumers in Grenada by among things: establishing a legal framework for the achievement and maintenance of a consumer market that is fair, accessible, efficient, sustainable and responsible for the benefit of consumers generally and reducing and ameliorating any disadvantages experienced in accessing any supply of goods or services by consumers.

The proposed legislation also provides for protecting consumers from all forms and means of unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust or otherwise improper trade practices including deceptive, misleading, unfair or fraudulent conduct; improving consumer awareness and information.

It also encourages responsible and informed consumer choice and behaviour and promoting consumer confidence, empowerment and the development of a culture of consumer responsibility, through individual and group education, vigilance, advocacy and activism.