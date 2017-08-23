Good News for Grenadian Students at Midwestern State University

by Donella Hosten

Minster for Education, Hon Anthony Boatswain delivered some good news for current and prospective Grenadian students of the Midwestern State University, Texas.

During this week’s Post Cabinet Briefing, Minister Boatswain announced that Cabinet made the unanimous decision to reinstate its contribution to the university to ensure that their students benefit from the ‘in-state tuition waiver.’ This means that Grenadian students will now pay the same tuition as US residents.

There are currently 34 Grenadian students enrolled at Midwestern State University.

Government is required to make a contribution of US $15,000. This will increase to US $50,000 for the next school year, then to US $100,000 in 2018 and to US $150,000 in 2019. “As a result, Midwestern will allow up to 6 Grenadian students per year,” and this is expected to increase in increments of 6 for the upcoming years.

Minister Boatswain, views this decision as significant, because for the past 7 years, the Government of Grenada has not made any contributions to the university, which has left Grenadian students at a disadvantage.