Government’s Offer Again Rejected by Unions

by Donella Hosten

Once again, the unions have expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s negotiating team’s offer of $600 one-off salary increase payment for public workers.

On Thursday, 24 August a team from the Public Workers Union (PWU) and the Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU) met with the government’s negotiating team with the hope of securing a favourable payment of $2000 for their workers. However, this was not the case, as the negotiating team struck out their previous offer of $500, and raised it to $600.

Both unions unanimously rejected this offer, and according to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the PWU, Brian Grimes, ‘it is a far cry from the union’s demands.’

Grimes said, “We made them know they have to significantly improve their offer. We are holding steady to the $2000,” which is the amount the unions were initially requesting for the structural adjustment period of 2013-2016. Public Workers are anxiously awaiting an offer they can accept from the government. In the meantime, they have been informed by their executives that they need to be mentally prepared for any eventualities. “We don’t intend to stick around this time around,” Grimes stated firmly.

According to Grimes, they anticipate that they will introduce the Minister of Labour to mediate, and if that is done, “We foresee it will be bureaucracy with no profit or fruits.”