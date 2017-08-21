Grenada National Coalition on the Rights of the Child Condemns Heinous Acts of Sexual Violence

The Grenada National Coalition on the Rights of the Child (GNCRC) is appalled by the reports of an allegation of a recent gang rape of a young girl.

The alleged incident was reported to have taken place during the Carnival season on Sunday, 13 August 2017 at Snell Hall, St Patrick.

We were horrified to learn that allegedly 3 adult men raped the young victim. GNCRC condemns all forms of violence, especially the heinous act of sexual violence against children, girls or boys.

We call on all citizens, especially adults, males and females to think about the consequences of rape on innocent and impressionable children and adolescents. Their futures are ruined after the commissioned of these heinous acts. These children endure many psycho-social symptoms including depression, problems keeping up in schools, socialising challenges and negotiating relationships.

GNCRC stands in support of the young victim until the justice of this case is realised.

This allegation of sexual abuse reminds all of us to heed the call that we issued a few weeks ago (end of July) for us to Safeguard and Protect our Children, especially during the festive time. We will continue to campaign for what is in the best interest of all children. As adults, we too have a responsibility.

GNCRC — as the primary advocacy organisation, is committed and as mandated by the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) to protect and care for all children in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique — further calls on parents and guardians, all adults and leaders, to ensure that our children are protected from such heinous acts of abuse.