Grenada Paralympics Excited About the Future

The Grenada Paralympics Committee held its annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 8 August and elected a new Board of Directors.

Re-elected for a 2nd term are: Ray Roberts president, Kwame Hypolite 1st vice president and Dion Johnson treasurer. Newly elected are Ralph Lord second vice president, Alvin Clouden board secretary, Gail Purcell assistant secretary and Ishona Charles athlete representative.

The local Paralympics Committee is affiliated to the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) and among its plans going forward are encouraging all our national sport federations to include programs for para athletes; providing opportunities for the training and development of coaches in para sport; and designating 2018 as Para sport awareness.

The local Para Committee has identified track and field, table tennis and swimming as 3 of the disciplines in which physically challenged athletes can compete in their respective competitions and want to see that number increase.

The committee is confidence that it could recruit and train participants to achieve the required international standard to complete in major games including the 2019 Pan American Games and the 2020 Para Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Already it noted the ability of athlete Ishona Charles at javelin, who recently represented the Grenada at the World Athlete Forum in Germany.