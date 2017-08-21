Grenada to Host Regional Train-the-Trainers Workshop: Safe Handling of Low Global Warming Potential (GWP) Flammable Refrigerants

As signatories to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that deplete the Ozone Layer, Grenada and other parties are called upon to introduce longer-term alternatives with low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) and greater energy efficiency.

The phase out of ozone depleting substances (ODS), specifically in the refrigeration and air conditioning (RAC) sector has resulted in the introduction of some alternatives that have relatively high GWP and contribute to global warming.

Refrigerant manufacturers are now moving towards the production of alternative refrigerants with zero ozone depleting potential (ODP) and very low GWP, such as hydrocarbons (HCs). However, these HCs are flammable and must be handled under the strictest safety conditions. Specialised training for technicians on flammability, needs to be done in order to ensure that only well-trained technicians service and install HC based equipment, since the risk associated with flammability and the thermodynamic properties of these refrigerants have not always been taken into account.

As a consequence, the National Ozone Unit in the Energy Division of the Ministry of Finance and Energy is collaborating with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to conduct a Regional Train-the-Trainers workshop and to launch a Regional Pilot Training Centre in the ‘Safe Handling of low GWP flammable refrigerants’ at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

The workshop which will be held from Tuesday, 22 to Friday, 25 August 2017, is part of the implementation activities under a Regional Project and would have a total of 20 participants, 4 each from the 5 partner countries: Bahamas, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname and Grenada.

The objectives of the workshop are:

To enhance the expertise and confidence of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (RAC) technicians in handling low GWP flammable refrigerants

To expose RAC technicians to the latest hydrocarbon (HC) based equipment and components on the market

To equip RAC instructors and trainers with greater knowledge and experience to be able to conduct subsequent training to other technicians.

This certified workshop would be facilitated by the Centro Galileo Institute of Italy and will comprise of 2 days of theoretical sessions, 1 day of practical work and a final day for evaluation and certification of successful participants.

At the end of the 4-day training workshop, a Regional Pilot Training Centre will be established at TAMCC. This centre will be a model training facility, fully equipped with modern, state-of-the-art hydrocarbon specific equipment designed to handle flammable refrigerants — the first of its kind in the region.

Funding for this project is provided by the Multilateral Fund for the implementation of the Montreal Protocol and is being implemented by UNIDO, with Grenada as the lead executing partner.

Ministry of Finance