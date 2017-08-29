GTA Deadlines for the Renewal of/Application for Licences

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) reminds all tourism enterprise operators that the deadline for the renewal of/application for licences, is on Thursday, 31 August 2017.

These tourism enterprises include:

Taxi Drivers

Tour Operators

Watersports Operators

Car Rental Operators

Tourist Guides

Hotels

Guest Houses

Owners/Operators of Villas, Apartments & Cottages

Under the Tourist and Beach Vending Act of 2001, the GTA reminds all licenced Spice and Craft Vendors from Annandale Waterfall, Melville Street Mall, Grand Anse Spice & Craft Market, Fort Frederick, Grand Etang National Park, Concord Waterfall, and the Pier, Burns Point, about the renewal of licences for the period 2017/2018.

Renewal of licences began on Monday, 28 August and continues through to Friday 22 September.

All spice vendors must certify their spice packages with the Grenada Bureau of Standards in order to secure their licences. This certification can be done at the Grenada Bureau of Standards, Queen’s Park, Mondays to Fridays between 8 am and 4 pm at a cost of $20. The certificate issued by the Bureau of Standards must be presented to the Grenada Tourism Authority for licensing for the 2017/2018 cruise ship season.

To apply for or to renew your licence, please visit the Grenada Tourism Authority’s headquarters on the Carenage, St George’s, Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

For further information, call the Quality Assurance Department of the Grenada Tourism Authority at 440-2001 or 440-2872.