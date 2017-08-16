by Sandra CA Ferguson
Recently, I came across the following article: This is the top country for wealthy South Africans looking for a second passport, accessed at the following link https://businesstech.co.za/news/wealth/188247/this-is-the-top-country-for-wealthy-south-africans-looking-for-a-second-passport/
Citizenship for Sale:
The following flyer is a satirical representation of the information contained in the article:
The article seems to confirm and justify the concerns and queries re certain amendments that were proposed to Chapter 1 of the Constitution, The Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms and rejected in the Referendum. Considered in the context of the citizenship by investment programme, queries were raised as to whether or not the proposed amendments:
The Rejected Amendments:
It is useful to revisit certain specific amendments that were proposed to Chapter 1 of the Constitution and the queries that were raised in respect of these amendments in relation to the Citizenship by Investment Programme.
We the People and the CBI Programme:
The economic citizenship programme has brought our country and the region into disrepute given the disproportionate number of crooks and conmen that the programme has attracted and made travel more difficult and expensive for the ordinary citizen, eg the imposition of visa requirements to Canada now required of citizens of Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda and the warnings received from other countries to which we have travelled hassle-free. And sadly, the islands of the OECS which have introduced CBI programmes seem to want to outdo one another in a race to the bottom in respect of the ‘attractiveness’ of their CBI programmes.
Protecting the Integrity of Citizenship:
In his Draft Constitution of the Commonwealth of Grenada Professor Simon McIntosh proposed citizenship by birth, by descent, by marriage and by naturalization. He also proposed a check on the Parliament — ‘Parliament may make no provision for the acquisition of citizenship of Grenada, other than in accordance with the stipulations of this Chapter, by persons who are not or could not otherwise become citizens by virtue of this Chapter’. Under such a provision, there could be no Citizenship by Investment Act.
PM Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines has eloquently voiced his opposition to the introduction of a CBI programme in his country. But even though St Vincent and the Grenadines does not have a CBI programme, the OECS programmes put his country at risk since the passport of an OECS country also confers on them rights as OECS citizens. Just last year, two Chinese nationals — who were on China’s 100 list of fugitives — who had become citizens of Grenada were arrested in St Vincent.[2] They were accused of jointly embezzling US$4.56 million of dollars of public funds. (Now this raises questions about the due diligence process of Grenada since these two individuals were public servants and were on a list!! But do not forget that one, Charles Liu — a citizen by investment, Grenada’s commercial attaché in its Bejing embassy and spearheading the M. Hartman Grenada Resort Development Project — is now facing fraud charges in the US and assets have been frozen. Have we the people given thought to the fate of OUR property, Mt Hartman Estate and Hog Island (belonging to the Theodore family). But that subject is for another discourse.). And most recently a ‘citizen’ of Antigua and Barbuda[3] is at the centre of a developing US Dept. of Justice case involving the largest criminal marketplace on the Internet.
The following are PM Gonsalves’ reflections on the economic citizenship programme:
What does OUR citizenship and passport mean to each of us citizens whose ‘nable [navel] string bury here?’ Will we allow our government and its marketing agents to continue to DESECRATE our citizenship and passport?
STAND UP FOR GRENADA! GRENADA DESERVES BETTER!!
