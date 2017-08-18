May–June 2017 CXC (CSEC) Examinations Results

A total of 2,506 candidates were registered to write CXC (CSEC) examinations in May–June 2017, out of which 1,491 were females and 1,014 were males. A total of 1,861 were candidates attending school, while 645 were private candidates. There were 11,994 subject entries.

Overall there were:

Grade 1: 1,206

Grade 2: 2,761

Grade 3: 2,749

Grade 4: 2,399

Grade 5: 1,188

Grade 6: 153

Ungraded or Absent: 561

The pass rate in the examination is 67.36%. In 2016, the pass rate was 69.78% and 70.8% in 2015. The largest entries were in English A (1,702), Mathematics (1,530), Social Studies (916), Principles of Business (654) and Information Technology (594). The lowest entries were in Theatre Arts (7), Industrial Technology Mechanical (11), Additional Mathematics (34), Religious Education (62) and Visual Arts (125).

The subjects with the highest percentage pass were: Theatre Arts (100%) Physical Education and Sport (99.44%), Principles of Business (93.33%), Electronic Document Preparation and Management (93.24%), Family and Resource Management (91.26%), Industrial Technology Electrical (90.92%), Food, Nutrition and Health (90.42%) and Technical Drawing (90.27%).

The subjects with the lowest percentage pass were: Mathematics (35.61%), English B (52.04%), French (53.89%), Industrial Technology Mechanical (54.55%) and Geography (56.84%). Performance in Mathematics declined from 38.23% pass in 2016 to 35.61% pass in 2017. Performance in English A declined from 64.36% pass in 2016 to 56.89% pass in 2017.

The top performances in the examination are placed in descending order of Grade 1:

Name/School Passed Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3 Kimica Shelley Donald – Anglican High School 15 12 3 Eljay A F Watts – St Mark’s Secondary School 13 12 1 Shenizah Stiell – Hillsborough Secondary School 15 11 4 Joshua V D Francis – Presentation Brothers’ College 14 11 2 1 Rich Jr R R R Charles – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School 14 10 3 1 Tyler T John – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School 14 10 3 1 Tereque S A Raeburn – Presentation Brothers’ College 14 10 3 1 Azam B M Edwards – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School 13 10 2 1 Kiana C Slocombe – St Joseph Convent, St George’s 12 10 2 Bjorn F W Bubb – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School 13 9 3 1 Reanna Cecilia Mann – Anglican High School 13 9 3 1 Darhea K McMeo – St Joseph’s Convent, St George’s 12 9 3

Performances in Chemistry increased by 0.45%. Performance in Physics and Biology declined in 2017. Table 1 shows a comparison of the percentage pass rate in these areas for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Table 1: Comparison of percentage pass rate in the pure Sciences in 2015 and 2016

2015 2016 2017 Grenada Grenada Region Grenada Subject Entries % Pass Entries % Pass % Pass Entries % Pass Chemistry 274 59.36 272 57.42 59.0 248 57.87 Physics 244 63.95 256 68.93 61.0 258 68.42 Biology 319 72.54 362 88.6 66.0 329 71.2

NB: The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development has not yet received the preliminary slips for individual candidates from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Therefore, candidates will have to collect their slips next week when they are received.

However, candidates can access their results electronically on CXC’s website from 10 pm on 18 August 2017. Candidates must have their student identification number to access their results.