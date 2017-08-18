May–June 2017 CXC (CSEC) Examinations Results

A total of 2,506 candidates were registered to write CXC (CSEC) examinations in May–June 2017, out of which 1,491 were females and 1,014 were males. A total of 1,861 were candidates attending school, while 645 were private candidates. There were 11,994 subject entries.
Overall there were:
The pass rate in the examination is 67.36%. In 2016, the pass rate was 69.78% and 70.8% in 2015. The largest entries were in English A (1,702), Mathematics (1,530), Social Studies (916), Principles of Business (654) and Information Technology (594). The lowest entries were in Theatre Arts (7), Industrial Technology Mechanical (11), Additional Mathematics (34), Religious Education (62) and Visual Arts (125).
The subjects with the highest percentage pass were: Theatre Arts (100%) Physical Education and Sport (99.44%), Principles of Business (93.33%), Electronic Document Preparation and Management (93.24%), Family and Resource Management (91.26%), Industrial Technology Electrical (90.92%), Food, Nutrition and Health (90.42%) and Technical Drawing (90.27%).
The subjects with the lowest percentage pass were: Mathematics (35.61%), English B (52.04%), French (53.89%), Industrial Technology Mechanical (54.55%) and Geography (56.84%). Performance in Mathematics declined from 38.23% pass in 2016 to 35.61% pass in 2017. Performance in English A declined from 64.36% pass in 2016 to 56.89% pass in 2017.
The top performances in the examination are placed in descending order of Grade 1:
|Name/School
|Passed
|Grade 1
|Grade 2
|Grade 3
|Kimica Shelley Donald – Anglican High School
|15
|12
|3
|Eljay A F Watts – St Mark’s Secondary School
|13
|12
|1
|Shenizah Stiell – Hillsborough Secondary School
|15
|11
|4
|Joshua V D Francis – Presentation Brothers’ College
|14
|11
|2
|1
|Rich Jr R R R Charles – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School
|14
|10
|3
|1
|Tyler T John – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School
|14
|10
|3
|1
|Tereque S A Raeburn – Presentation Brothers’ College
|14
|10
|3
|1
|Azam B M Edwards – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School
|13
|10
|2
|1
|Kiana C Slocombe – St Joseph Convent, St George’s
|12
|10
|2
|Bjorn F W Bubb – Grenada Boys’ Secondary School
|13
|9
|3
|1
|Reanna Cecilia Mann – Anglican High School
|13
|9
|3
|1
|Darhea K McMeo – St Joseph’s Convent, St George’s
|12
|9
|3
Performances in Chemistry increased by 0.45%. Performance in Physics and Biology declined in 2017. Table 1 shows a comparison of the percentage pass rate in these areas for 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Table 1: Comparison of percentage pass rate in the pure Sciences in 2015 and 2016
|2015
|2016
|2017
|Grenada
|Grenada
|Region
|Grenada
|Subject
|Entries
|% Pass
|Entries
|% Pass
|% Pass
|Entries
|% Pass
|Chemistry
|274
|59.36
|272
|57.42
|59.0
|248
|57.87
|Physics
|244
|63.95
|256
|68.93
|61.0
|258
|68.42
|Biology
|319
|72.54
|362
|88.6
|66.0
|329
|71.2
NB: The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development has not yet received the preliminary slips for individual candidates from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Therefore, candidates will have to collect their slips next week when they are received.
However, candidates can access their results electronically on CXC’s website from 10 pm on 18 August 2017. Candidates must have their student identification number to access their results.
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: