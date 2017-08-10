NADMA: Have A Safe Carnival

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) is encouraging all to be safe this festive season.

Accessing essential services readiness through a meeting of the National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) on Wednesday, at NaDMA’s conference room, minister with responsibility for Implementation, Senator Winston Garraway noted that while Carnival by itself is NOT a hazard, the event can present several hazards which can result in a disaster if not managed efficiently.

“We, therefore, implore masqueraders to be responsible this carnival season. No drinking and driving. Avoid littering and have an incident free carnival.”

According to stakeholders at Wednesday’s meeting, all systems are in place to ensure people are safe.

Oslyn Crosby

Public Relations Officer

NaDMA Grenada