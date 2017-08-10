National Democratic Congress Appeals for Responsible Revelry as Carnival Climaxes

Grenada’s main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is appealing to the general public to revel responsibly as the carnival season climaxes.

Political Leader Nazim Burke made the special appeal just days after Barbados’ Kadooment Day was marred by a shooting incident which left scores injured. Senator Burke stated, “This is a time of the year when many of our nationals who live in the Diaspora, return home to join their family and friends to celebrate the rituals and participate in the many events and activities that this season affords to all of us Grenadians and our visitors as well.”

Seven main events remain on the calendar, and they will take place over the coming days. “They are likely to attract the largest numbers of participants and spectators. I’m speaking about the National Queen Show, the Soca Monarch Finals, the Monday J’ouvert, and the Parade of the Bands on Tuesday,” Burke mentioned.

“So far, we have witnessed a largely incident-free season, and it is vital that we keep an eye out for any suspicious activity and report it to the relevant authorities. We must do our best to ensure that the season remains incident-free; not just for those looking on but most importantly for us Grenadians and our loved-ones who wish to enjoy these festivities in freedom,” Burke concluded.

The National Democratic Congress extends congratulations to all of the winners of the various competitions already determined and wishes for those remaining to be determined, to exhibit excellence and to showcase the best of your talents.