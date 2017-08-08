National Democratic Youth Movement Wishes All a Happy Spicemas 2017

The National Democratic Youth Movement wishes all patrons both young and old a Happy Spicemas 2017.

We urge you to play it safe, practice safe sex, resolve disputes peacefully, appoint a dedicated caretaker for your children and always remember not to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Additionally, we urge that all traffic laws and our law enforcers be obeyed and be mindful that it is better to arrive alive, late.

Enjoy the festive season with your family, friends and fine company. Have fun and loads of it!!

National Democratic Youth Movement