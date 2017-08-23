NDC Caretakers for All Constituencies

Candidates to represent the National Democratic Congress in the upcoming general election
|Constituency
|Caretaker
|Carriacou & Petite Martinique
|Tevin Andrews
|St Andrew South East
|Patrick Simmons
|St Andrew South West
|Sylvester Quarless
|St Andrew North East
|Terry Hillaire
|St Andrew North West
|Phillip Alexander
|St David
|Adrian Thomas
|Town of Saint George
|Claudette Joseph
|St George North East
|V Nazim Burke
|St George North West
|Ali Dowden
|St George South East
|Franka Bernardine
|St George South
|Ray Roberts
|St John
|Dr George Vincent
|St Mark
|Jerome Thomas
|St Patrick East
|Cecilia Ann John
|St Patrick West
|Joseph Andall
NDC
