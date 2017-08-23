NDC Caretakers for All Constituencies
NDC New Executive until the next convention

Candidates to represent the National Democratic Congress in the upcoming general election

Constituency Caretaker
Carriacou & Petite Martinique Tevin Andrews
St Andrew South East Patrick Simmons
St Andrew South West Sylvester Quarless
St Andrew North East Terry Hillaire
St Andrew North West Phillip Alexander
St David Adrian Thomas
Town of Saint George Claudette Joseph
St George North East V Nazim Burke
St George North West Ali Dowden
St George South East Franka Bernardine
St George South Ray Roberts
St John Dr George Vincent
St Mark Jerome Thomas
St Patrick East Cecilia Ann John
St Patrick West Joseph Andall

NDC

More from NOW Grenada

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar
wpDiscuz

comments