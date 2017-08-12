Newcomers to the Soca Monarch 2017 Stage

by Donella Hosten

The Groovy and Power Soca competitions were 2 of the most highly anticipated events for Spicemas 2017, as the line-up of artistes and their selection of songs were described by many as being of a very high standard.

The competition on Friday night saw 31 performances from artistes vying for the 2 coveted titles. There were some new comers to the stage, including Kevon ‘Blaze’ Francis, Rawle ‘Kandle’ Thomas, Keron ‘Lil Kerry’ Noel, Kenton ‘Bubba’ Ashton, Patrick ‘Major Dickson’ Dickson and Kirton ‘Alma Boy’ Roberts.

In speaking to a few of the artistes above after their performances, most of them stated that they were a bit nervous at first. However, they were able to feel more comfortable as they fed off the energy of the crowd.

One of the artistes, ‘Kandle’, who performed his song ‘Doh Panic’and placed 11th in the Power Soca, said he was happy to be in the competition for the first time. He believes that he still has a lot to learn from those who have been competing longer than he has. The newcomer hinted that he plans to be in competition again in 2018 and he promises to continue producing quality music that his fans can enjoy.

Returning to the stage after years of not participating in competitions were, Marcus ‘Lava Man’ James and Wrenroy ‘Blacka Dan’ Ogiste, both of whom tied for 2nd place with Shem ‘Terra D Governor’ Bernard in the Groovy Soca.

‘Blacka Dan,’ in a brief interview with NOW Grenada said even though he is a little disappointed, he respects the decision of the judges. In speaking about his competition and his return to the stage, Blacka Dan stated that he was received like he never left, and “everyone had to bring their A-game to the table.” The young artiste hinted that he is in the process of re branding, and is looking forward to making his contribution to the industry.

The lone female in both competitions, Valene Nedd, though unable to secure a spot in the top 5, said she was satisfied with her performance. According to Nedd, she was not intimidated by any of the males in the competition, as she has worked along with most of them before.

Before the show, supporters shared their feelings and opinions about their favourite artistes and who they thought was going to take the crowns. Although some supporters were displeased with the results and began displaying their dissatisfaction by throwing items onto the stage, there were no serious incidents or fatalities reported.