NNP Announces Caretakers for All Constituencies

by Linda Straker

The ruling New National Party has announced the name of the caretaker for all 15 constituencies, and those persons are expected to be named as candidates to contest the upcoming general election which is constitutionally due no later than mid-2018.

7 of the NNP caretakers are women, while 8 are men. This is the first time in the history of Grenada that a political party has named so many women as the caretakers. In the parish of St Andrew which is divided into four constituencies, all 4 of the NNP caretakers are women.

The latest woman to be named is 35-year-old teacher Kate Lewis. She was, on Monday night, announced as the New National Party’s caretaker for St Andrew North East, the constituency of the retiring MP and General Secretary Roland Bhola. Ms Lewis was announced among the list of the final 5 caretakers following an executive meeting of the party Monday.

All the others named were widely expected – Party Leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell for St George North West; Oliver Joseph for St David; Clarice Modeste for St Mark; and Anthony Boatswain for St Patrick West.

“It is a huge responsibility, but I know I am up to the challenge,” Lewis said Tuesday about her appointment. Ms Lewis who lives in Paradise, St Andrew, has been a teacher for 17 years – first at the Holy Innocents Anglican School, then the St Andrew’s Primary School, and up until recently the St Joseph’s Convent, St Andrew.

At the Convent, Lewis has also been a volunteer teacher for the Junior Achievement Programme for the last decade, helping students win 6 Company of the Year titles. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with first class honours from the University of the West Indies, and Associate Degrees in Social Sciences and Teacher Education.

Lewis is the second youthful woman to have come to the fore to help lead the work of the party, following the young lawyer Kindra Mathurine–Stewart in Carriacou. “I think the next generation of Grenadian leadership is beginning to come forward,” said Bhola, who will be the national campaign manager.

Bhola who is also the NNP General Secretary said: “We are about continuity and renewal at the same time, and it clearly shows in the list of 15 caretakers we have put forward. Grenada can be truly excited. We are!”

In the meantime, the main opposition National Democratic Congress has confirmed that it will be presenting its final candidate on Sunday, 27 August 2017. The caretaker is Raymond Roberts – a retired public servant whose last post was as Head of the Government Information Service (GIS). He is scheduled to be formally presented to the people during a public meeting.

The party had already named 14 caretakers, 3 of which are women.