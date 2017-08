Notice: TAMCC Registration Begins Monday 21 August

The TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) informs the public that registration will commence on Monday, 21 August 2017.

All prospective students are expected at the college on Monday, 21 August from 8:30 am at the Teacher Education Department with the following required documents for registration:

A copy of the CSEC Results/A printed copy from Online

Birth Certificate

Acceptance Letter

The School of Applied Arts and Technology will conduct interviews on Monday, 21 August and Tuesday 22 August 2017.

TAMCC