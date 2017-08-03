Pension Life Certificates

All Government Pensioners and ex-gratia recipients are reminded that they should submit their Pension Life Certificates to the Treasury for the processing of payments for the period 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017.

The Ministry of Finance and Energy has realised a number of pensioners are yet to submit their certificates, for this period, and as a result their payments cannot be processed. These pensioners are asked to bring in their certificates immediately , so that their pension payments can be duly processed.

Please ensure that the correct information is included on the Life Certificates and that it is signed by the Official Attester; that is, a Justice of Peace, Medical Practitioner, Minister of Religion, Barrister–at-Law or Permanent Secretary.

GIS