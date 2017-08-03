All Government Pensioners and ex-gratia recipients are reminded that they should submit their Pension Life Certificates to the Treasury for the processing of payments for the period 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017.
The Ministry of Finance and Energy has realised a number of pensioners are yet to submit their certificates, for this period, and as a result their payments cannot be processed. These pensioners are asked to bring in their certificates immediately, so that their pension payments can be duly processed.
Please ensure that the correct information is included on the Life Certificates and that it is signed by the Official Attester; that is, a Justice of Peace, Medical Practitioner, Minister of Religion, Barrister–at-Law or Permanent Secretary.
GIS
