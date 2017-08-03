Police Investigate Fatal Accident and Stabbing

Police confirm a fatal accident which claim the life of Nigel Charles, 41 years old of Pomme Rose, St David.

The accident which occurred about 5:05 am on Wednesday, 2 August 2017, along the Tabor public road (St David) involved a Minibus Registration #HAB37 driven by Christopher Pierre, 66 years old of Westerhall, St David and a Nissan Sony Registration # PA461 driven by Charles. Investigations continue into the actual cause of the accident.

Police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing of Judith Joseph, 45 years of Grand Anse, St George which occurred on Tuesday, 1 August about 10:30 pm at Melville Street, St George’s. One person is currently assisting police with the investigation. An autopsy is pending to determine the actual cause of death.

Office of the Commissioner of Police