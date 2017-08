Police Investigate Weekend Dwelling House Fires

Police are investigating 2 separate house fires which occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, 26 August 2017 about 11 am, a wooden structure 16 x 14 feet was completely destroyed at Moyah, St Andrew.

On Sunday, 27 August 2017, about 6:40 pm a wooden structure 16 x 16 feet was completely destroyed at Poyntz Field, St Patrick.

Investigations continue into the cause of both fires.

Office of the Commissioner of Police