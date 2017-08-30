Police Seek Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is in search of a Silver 2003 Honda CRV, registration number PAG #179, which was removed from Calivigny, St George about 11 pm on Wednesday, 29 August 2017.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or the driver or has any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact South St George Police Station at 444 4454, CID at 440 3921, Police Emergency at 911, Police Hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police