Pop-up Art Exhibition on River Road Stops Traffic

Traffic came to a halt several times yesterday afternoon, Friday 25 August, as motorists paused to look at the first outdoor art exhibition hosted on River Road by Yellow Poui Art Gallery.

On show were over 40 works on canvas, wood and metal created mostly by local artists Doliver Noel Morain, Jonah Mark, Michael Paryag, Kennedy Charles as well as several associate artists.

Director Jim Rudin hoped that the exhibition would encourage aspiring artists to depict local tradition, culture and heritage and the general public to start a local art collection. Rudin opened Yellow Poui in 1968, as the first art gallery in Grenada.

Visitors met some of the artists, including area artist Harold St Bernard, while enjoying the show and the hospitality of Yellow Poui. The artists got a chance to discuss ‘shop’ with each other, exchanging techniques and tips. For more information on the above-mentioned artists, or on art in general, contact Jim Rudin at 440-3001 or email [email protected]