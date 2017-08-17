Preeday and Uncle Tallpree’s Kids Fete Donations

Concept Events hosted its 2nd annual Uncle Tallpree’s Kids Fete on Saturday, 29 July and Preeday – the celebration of Tallpree’s 20th anniversary as a Soca Artiste, on Wednesday, 9 August.

We thank the fans and patrons for supporting the Tallpree Brand and believing in what we promised to deliver in both events.

At the conclusion of both events Concept Events made donations to 2 outstanding local organisations, which we have identified as being critical to the nation’s overall development.

The first donation went to the PBC Boys Choir to assist in their travel to Barbados to represent Grenada at CARIFESTA (the Regional Festival of the Arts taking place from 17-27 August). The monetary contribution will help offset costs related to travel and accommodations.

Secondly, a donation was made to the Rotary Club of Grenada during its annual Carnival Fete on Sunday, 13 August. The monetary contribution will be specifically used to assist the Boca Government School Library working with Hands Across the Seas to deliver books.