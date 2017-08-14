RGPF Appeals for Road Safety

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) appeals to all motorists and road users to be cautious and to always obey road safety rules and regulations and to practice all safety measures in the interest of the safety of all citizens, visitors and travelers alike and that of our nation, particularly during this festive period.

RGPF reminds motorists that it is important to make safe decisions while behind the wheel and that:

Drinking and driving

Texting and driving

Sleep deprivation

Speeding

Failure to wear seatbelts

Drunken driving and

Failure to obey road safety rules and regulations

regularly lead to road fatalities, serious accidents and injuries.

We look forward to the cooperation and support of all. The RGPF wishes all a safe and fun-filled 2017 Carnival.

Office of Commissioner of Police