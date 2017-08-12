RGPF Traffic Plan for St David J’ouvert 2017

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Eastern Division informs the general public of the following temporary traffic arrangements for St David J’ouvert on Tuesday, 15 August 2017.

NO PARKING AREA: NO vehicles are permitted to PARK along the following roadways:

The left side of Pomme Rose By-Road from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church (Pomme Rose RC) towards La Tante Junction, and from Faith Pentecostal Church (Pomme Rose) towards Pepper Street Junction.

Left side of La Tante Bay Road

Right side of Demon byroad

Lambert Bridge to Belle Vue Junction

ALLOWED PARKING: Parking is allowed for vehicles on the following roadways:

The right side of Pomme Rose byroad from St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church (Pomme Rose RC) towards La Tante Junction, and from Faith Pentecostal Church (Pomme Rose) towards Pepper Street Junction

Right side of La Tante Bay Road

Left side of Demon byroad

Marlmount byroad (left side)

Carnal byroad (left side)

Belle Vue byroad x2 (left side)

Requin byroad (left side)

Belle Vue Playing Field

Marlmount Playing Field

NO ENTRY: No vehicle will be allowed to enter

Lambert Bridge and La Bou Junction coming from Grenville direction towards the La Tante Junction.

Pomme Rose Junction close to St Joseph’s RC Church onto La Tante Junction.

Pomme Rose Junction close to St Joseph’s RC Church moving towards the Eastern Main Road.

Pomme Rose Junction (Pepper Street) from upper Pomme Rose onto the Eastern Main Road.

NOTE

No vehicle will be allowed to enter the Eastern Main Road from Crochu Junction close to Jones Supermarket onto Belle Vue Junction.

Between the hours of 5 am and 8 am, vehicles travelling from Grenville direction will be allowed to make a right turn onto Felix Park Public Road and exit on the Eastern Main Road from Pomme Rose Junction.

Between the hours of 8 am to 11 am, vehicles travelling from Grenville direction will be allowed to make a right turn onto Felix Park Public Road from the junction of Jones Supermarket (Crochu), onto Pomme Rose, then a right from the junction close to the St Joseph’s RC Church (Pomme Rose), onto Apres Toute Public Road and exit on the Eastern Main Road from Belle Vue Junction.

Between the hours of 5 am and 8 am, vehicles travelling from St George’s direction will be allowed to make a left turn onto Pomme Rose from the Pomme Rose Junction (bus shed) onto Felix Park and exit on the Eastern Main Road from the junction of Jones Supermarket (Crochu).

Between the hours of 8 am to 11:00 am, vehicles travelling from St George’s direction will be allowed to make a left turn from Belle Vue Junction onto Apres Toute Public Road then onto Pomme Rose Junction close to the St Joseph’s RC Church, then left onto Felix Park Public Road and exit on the Eastern Main Road from the junction of Jones Supermarket (Crochu).

It is recommended that persons coming from the northern and southern sides of the island between the hours of 4 am and 1 pm who are not attending the activity use the Grand Etang route. Special consideration will be given to emergency vehicles and residents (to access their homes) within the operational area (Belle Vue to Lambert Bridge).

Office of the Commissioner of Police