Rootsman Kelly Dethrones Scholar at Dimanche Gras 2017

by Donella Hosten

The small parish of St David has secured yet another title for Spicemas 2017. Kelly Clyne, sobriquet ‘Rootsman Kelly,’ amassed a total of 849 points, leaving his opponent, last year’s winner, Finley ‘Scholar’ Jeffrey in the dust.

Scholar, who is indeed a favourite of many Calypso lovers, executed his 2 renditions quite well. However, his efforts to retain the coveted title were futile. He scored a total of 832 points, causing him to secure 2nd place.

Third position, with a score of 822 points, was Sean ‘Sour Serpent’ Niles, who has been in the artform for many years.

Rootsman Kelly’s winning of the Dimanche Gras 2017 is another historic moment, as he is the first Calypso King out of St David. He was crowned by the 2017 National Queen, Tamyer Munroe who hails from St David as well. King Ajamu, veteran and stalwart in the artform was on hand to congratulate him.

Although there was a significant decline in the number of patrons in comparison to previous years, St David’s fans could be heard cheering on Kelly throughout his performances.

An elated fan, after the announcement of Kelly’s triumph, said she has been backing and supporting him from day one.

In an interview with the new Calypso Monarch, he thanked all his supporters and all those who assisted him throughout. He said he is looking forward to what’s to come next and his fans can expect much more from him. “It’s a great feeling…I feel humble. Without the people, Rootsman Kelly is just probably Kelly.”