SADO Brings Carnival to the Cadrona Home

The St Andrew’s Development Organisation (SADO), in collaboration with Sensation Band, the Lacakabaka/Grandlet Youth Group, Big Joe International, Daddy Wayne Groceries, Made in Grenada and other partners brought a carnival-like atmosphere to elderly citizens of the Cadrona Home for the Aged.

The residents were entertained with live band music from Sensation Band and dancing from the Rainbow Charm Dancers. Supply hampers were handed over to Matron Vieann Persue, these included cleaning supplies and toiletries for the residents. SADO and its partners recognise the contributions of the elderly citizens in our community, and in this regard, were happy to remind residents that they have not been forgotten.

Matron Pursue expressed appreciation to the all stakeholders, “we really appreciate the continued support to make the residents happy, although all residents were unable to stand and dance, we could have seen the smiles on their faces.”

Royan Charles, President of SADO, assured the Matron that together with the partners there will always be support towards assisting the Cadrona Home. Manager of Sensation Band, Benson Alridge also pledged his continued support in returning to the home to entertain the residents.