Special Contributors’ Forum for Grenadians in the Diaspora

Preparations for the National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) 2030 are at critical stage where the general public gets the opportunity to share their vision for Grenada by 2030.

The development of the Plan was proposed by the Committee of Social Partners as a way of addressing the need for a comprehensive long term Strategic Development Plan for Grenada.

The Contributors’ Forum phase is an extremely important aspect of the Plan process, whereby nationals and residents are able to contribute their ideas before the drafting of the Plan begins.

Grenadians living in the Diaspora who would be home for the Carnival celebrations and also students studying abroad on vacation are invited to participate in a Special Forum on Wednesday, 9 August 2017 at the Grenada Youth Centre, Grand Anse, St George’s, starting at 10 am.

Grenadians home on vacation are encouraged to attend this event and to share their views on health, education, culture, agriculture, governance, poverty, unemployment, among others. Please contact the NSDP Secretariat at 435 0244/420 2605 if there is need for any clarification/further information.

Contributors’ Forums will be held in every parish, giving all Grenadians the opportunity to contribute to this very important Plan which will benefit our country for generations to come. Your voice will make a difference.

Ministry of Finance & Energy