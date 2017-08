TAMCC: Early Applications for St Patrick Campus Registration

T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) St Patrick Campus registration will be on Thursday, 7 September 2017 from 9 am. The Office of the Registrar encourages EARLY submission of applications to facilitate interviews on Wednesday and Thursday.

The following programmes will be offered:

Electrical Installation

Fashion Design

General Construction

General Office Administration

Hospitality Services

Motor Vehicle Engine Systems

Plumbing

Welding

For questions/queries as it relates to registration, fees and programmes, please contact Marva Bowen-Neptune at 440-1389 ext. 2269 or Dr John Telesford 220-1389 ext. 2281.