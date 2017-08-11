Tamyer Munroe Crowned National Queen for Spicemas 2017

by Donella Hosten

It was a night of beauty and finesse as 7 lovely young ladies vied for the coveted title of National Queen for SpiceMas 2017.

Tamyer Munroe, representing the parish of St David, was crowned as Grenada’s 2017 National Queen Show winner on Thursday, 10 August. She also secured the top spot for the Best Preliminary Interview. She was crowned by last year’s Queen, Samantha Francis of St George.

Securing Best Talent for the evening was Oshnen Maturine of Carriacou and Petit Martinique. She performed a monologue speaking to youth about the importance of staying on the right track in life.

People’s Choice, Best Costume, Best Swimwear and Best Evening Gown went to Rehanna Warren of the northern parish of St Patrick. Warren secured 2nd place at the end of the evening with 853 points, just 4 points short of the crown.

Best Interview Question was topped by Tiffany Evans of St George, leaving her in 3rd position with 843 points.

At the end of the evening the top 3 contestants were interviewed.

Warren said she was satisfied with the results and believes that she did her best. For her, the most exciting part of the competition, was the Swimwear category, which she topped.

Evans said she was also happy with the results, and insisted that while it was somewhat challenging at times, the experience is one that she would not trade for the world.

All 3 ladies are expected to be representing Grenada at different competitions around the region.

The National Queen Show was held at the Spice Basket in Beaulieu St George for the first time. Some patrons stated they preferred the new venue, as it allowed them to feel more connected with the participants on the stage, as opposed to the National Stadium, where the stage is so far away from the audience.