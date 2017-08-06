Temporary Closure: Licensing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public that the Licensing and Inspection Centre at Dusty Highway, St George will be closed for Practical and Theoretical Examinations on Tuesday, 8 August and will reopen on Wednesday, 16 August 2017.

However, appointments for Inspection, Practical and Theoretical Examinations can be made as normal during this closure.

The RGPF regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks the general public for their understanding.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts


US Embassy Supports Security Personnel at the Perry Centre for Hemispheric Defence Studies

WANTED MAN: Marlon Lewis

Traffic Notice: Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-Elect Clyde Martin Harvey

Temporary Traffic Arrangements for Soca and Calypso Semi-finals

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar
wpDiscuz

comments