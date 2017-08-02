Tess Mc Queen Charged in Weekend Stabbing Incident

Tess Mc Queen, a 31-year old, Labourer of Creighton, St George has been charged with the offence of Grievous Harm to another St George resident.

The incident which occurred at Creighton, St George left the victim nursing stab wounds at the General Hospital.

Mc Queen appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 31 July 2017 to answer the charge, and was placed on bail in the sum of $20,000 with 2 sureties. He is due to reappear in court on Monday, 6 November 2017.

Office of Commissioner of Police