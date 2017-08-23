‘The House on Coco Road’ to Screen at Camerhogne Park

The Grenada Film Commissioner and Director of the Grenada Global Film Festival are partnering with the Embassy of Cuba in Grenada to bring some films from the 6th and 7th editions of the Travelling Caribbean Film Showcase.

The famous Grenadian movie ‘The House on Coco Road’ is among movies to be screened at Art in the Park and Movies, at Camerhogne Park on Friday 25 August, from 6 pm until midnight. Free Entry.

Other movies include:

Grenada Little Country, Big Revolution (Granada Pequeño País, Gran Revolución)

The Wind that Blows

Calypso Rose Lioness of the Jungle

The Story Of Lovers Rock

The Travelling Caribbean Film Showcase (TCFS) is an annual film festival representing filmmakers from the Caribbean. The showcase is devoted to the preservation of the audiovisual memoir of the Caribbean in all its diversity.

TCFS is produced by the Travelling Caribbean Film Showcase Office, a division of the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC) located in Havana, Cuba. The films cover a wide variety of subjects. TCFS offers short, feature length and animated films for people of all ages. The showcase is a creative and effective way to share films not readily available online, in theatres or in stores.

The 6th Edition of Travelling Caribbean Film Showcase was held in September 2014 by the Cuban Embassy at the Grenada Trade Centre. The 8th Edition of Travelling Caribbean Film Showcase will be launched next September. The 8th Edition is convened open to diversity of topics and stories that express with authenticity and aesthetic value social reality, history and culture of the Caribbean countries, in the continent and its islands.

H Ellen R Bishop Spielman

Grenada Film Commissioner

Grenada Global Film Festival