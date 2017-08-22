The Norris Mitchell Scholarship Award – 4th Year

After 3 years of secondary education, the 2 scholarship awardees Chelsie Greasley of St Joseph’s Convent, St George’s, and Kazim Dottin of St Rose Modern Secondary School met with Norris Mitchell, together with their parents and Ian George, Principal of the St Peter’s RC School to give an account of their 3rd scholarship year.

Their end of year reports submitted for review showed that Chelsie did well while Kazim Dottin did exceptionally well. Both students are promoted to Form 4.

The students were congratulated by Mitchell and the principal for their good performance and received their cheques for the new school year beginning 4 September 2017. Both students are the recipients of full scholarships in the sum of EC $1,500 each per annum. These students are the second batch (2014 – 2019) of 5-year full scholarships to secondary schools. In the first batch (2000 – 2005) there were 3 awardees.

Students and parents expressed thanks to Mitchell for returning to assist his alma mater and his contribution to national development. Norris Mitchell was the former principal of the firm Norris Mitchell Associates Chartered Architects and Urban Planners, and the founder and immediate Past President of the Willie Redhead Foundation – a not for profit heritage organisation for the conservation and renewal of the national heritage of Grenada.

Mitchell is the author of two publications: Dynamics of Urban St George and his memoir – In the Shadow of the Palace.