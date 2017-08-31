Traffic Notice: L’Anse Bridge

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public that owing to the closure of the L’Anse Bridge at Gouyave, St John, Driving Licence Examinations will be suspended until the reopening of the bridge.

However, Practical and Theoretical Examinations will be done at the Anglican Pastoral Centre, St Mark commencing on Thursday, 7 September 2017 and every Thursday thereafter.

The RGPF regrets any inconveniences caused and thanks the general public for their understanding.

Office of the Commissioner of Police