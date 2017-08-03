WEATHER UPDATE: Release 1

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport continue to monitor the current weather conditions affecting the tri-island state.

According to Forecasters at the Met office the conditions currently experienced are as a result of the effects of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which is over the southeastern end of the island chain, resulting in the heavy rains experienced last night and today.

It is forecast that the present conditions will continue into tonight with possible thundershowers associated with the rains. These rains could produce flash floods and mudslides.

NaDMA reminds all to continue to be prepared at all times for all emergencies.

The Agency in collaboration with the Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the conditions and will update the public as necessary. For updates also visit the Met Office Website www.weather.mbiagrenada.com

For addition information, please contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email addresses [email protected] or [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster related information.

Oslyn Crosby, Public Relations Officer

Office Tel #: 1 –(473) 440-0838/ 8390 – 4 Ext 228

Mobile #: 1 (473) 533-0766