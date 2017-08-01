Weekend Drowning Deaths

Police are investigating the death of 2 men who lost their lives in separate incidents on Sunday, 30 July 2017.

Shem Lett, 17 years, student of La Sagesse, St David, was recovered from the water at La Sagesse about 4 pm, by members attached to Coast Guard unit and other civilians.

Lenus Harris, 75 years, shopkeeper of Happy Hill, St George was recovered at Flamingo Bay, Happy Hill, St George about noon.

Postmortems are pending to determine the actual cause of deaths.

Office of Commissioner of Police