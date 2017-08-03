Women Health Survey Field Staff Recruitment

STATEMENT OF NEED

Field Workers: Interviewers and Supervisors to do the household portion of the Women’s Health and Life Experiences Survey in Grenada.

Approximately 8 weeks of work

Call open only to female candidates

Applications should be addressed to:

The Director Central Statistical Office

Top Floor, Old NIS Building,

Melville Street, St George’s

Background

Through a technical and financial partnership with CDB and UN Women, the Central Statistical Office, is supporting the conduct of a Women’s Health Survey in Grenada.

Objectives and Scope of the assignment

On behalf of the Central Statistical Office, UN Women seeks to recruit supervisors and interviewers to administer the Women’s Health and Life Experiences Survey.

These persons MUST participate in a 15-day training exercise prior to the start of the survey.

Interviewers

Interviewers will be contracted to complete the household interview for the survey.

Minimum Requirements

An Associate’s Degree (Bachelor’s degree preferred but not required), in Statistics, Sociology, or a related field

High levels of reading and computational skills and abiity to follow instructions

Receptiveness to other’s ideas, open-mindedness, motivation, ability to interact with all classes of people, good interpersonal skills to build a rapport with the respondent and experience in dealing with sensitive issues.

Excellent command of written and spoken English including the ability to convey complex concepts and recommendations, in clear and persuasive style tailored to match different audiences.

The candidate is expected to have previous experience in conducting household interviews. Experiences as an interviewer for the population census, survey of living conditions or other household surveys will be an asset.

