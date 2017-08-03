Women Health Survey Field Staff Recruitment

STATEMENT OF NEED
Field Workers: Interviewers and Supervisors to do the household portion of the Women’s Health and Life Experiences Survey in Grenada.
Applications should be addressed to:
The Director Central Statistical Office
Top Floor, Old NIS Building,
Melville Street, St George’s
Background
Through a technical and financial partnership with CDB and UN Women, the Central Statistical Office, is supporting the conduct of a Women’s Health Survey in Grenada.
Objectives and Scope of the assignment
On behalf of the Central Statistical Office, UN Women seeks to recruit supervisors and interviewers to administer the Women’s Health and Life Experiences Survey.
These persons MUST participate in a 15-day training exercise prior to the start of the survey.
Interviewers
Interviewers will be contracted to complete the household interview for the survey.
Minimum Requirements
The candidate is expected to have previous experience in conducting household interviews. Experiences as an interviewer for the population census, survey of living conditions or other household surveys will be an asset.
Ministry of Finance
