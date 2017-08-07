Yellow Poui to Host Outdoor Art Exhibition on River Road

The Yellow Poui Art Gallery will host an outdoor art exhibition of associate artists on River Road, opposite the bridge to Steele’s Auto Supplies, on Friday, 25 August from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Director Jim Rudin says this will be a historic event. ‘Never before has anything similar been exhibited at this location. Over 30 original paintings, mostly by local artists, will be available for all to see.’

Among the artists to be shown are Doliver Noel Morain, folk artist from Levera; Michael Paryag, realistic artist from Sauteurs, and Jonah Mark, folk artist from Plains, La Tante.

Rudin says he hopes that the works on display, will serve to encourage aspiring artists of the River Road area and its environs, to pursue their artistic ambitions, especially as it relates to depicting local tradition, culture and heritage.

He also encourages the general public and visitors who may be interested in purchasing local art or starting a local art collection to come out and support the one-day event. Visitors will be able to meet some of the artists and chat with them, while listening to live music by famous jazz artiste, Ras Dakarai.

Yellow Poui was the first art gallery in Grenada, and has been continuously operating since 1968. For more information contact Director Jim Rudin at 440-3001 or email [email protected]