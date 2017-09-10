10th Season of Grenlec Debates Begins 20 September 2017

20 secondary school teams throughout Grenada are continuing their preparation for the start of the 10th season of the Grenlec Debates. 2014 champion Bishop’s College will host Westerhall Secondary School on the first day of competition in Carriacou on Wednesday, 20 September.

Addressing coaches and students at the start of competition, Prudence Greenidge, Corporate Communications Manager, underscored the benefits of broadening students’ participation in activities that build critical thinking, research and public speaking competence, life-long skills. “Debating engages students in a range of activities that contribute to their personal and academic development. Again this year, the CXC reports from our partner schools attest to the strong performances of our debaters and we commend you for grasping the opportunity for students to develop holistically,” she continued.

Themes for the 2017 competition include Constitution Reform, Development, Migration and Public Health and Safety.

The GRENLEC Debates is a national inter-secondary school competition, which was started in 2008. The idea originated with the Media Worker’s Association of Grenada, which organised a competition that GRENLEC sponsored. The GRENLEC Debates is a revival of that competition and relies on collaboration from the public sector, private sector and the media.

Broadcast of the 2017 Grenlec Debates begins the weekend of 30 September on GBN and MTV. Competition Dates: