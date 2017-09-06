Byran Hurst Has Resigned

by Linda Straker

Inspector Trevor Rodney, Head of the Community Relations Department has confirmed that Byran Hurst who was in charge of the Police Band has resigned from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Rodney told a news conference on Monday, 4 September that he cannot comment on the reason for the resignation or the allegation that Hurst’s action was as a result of a child sexual abuse matter.

“I cannot comment on the matter, but I can assure you that if an investigation is carried out, and he is found to have committed a crime, then it will be dealt with accordingly,” he said. “No police officer is above the law.”

Rodney confirmed that within the RGPF, matters of ill-discipline are dealt with internally, and if a crime is committed, then the law takes it course. The disciplinary department also handles ill-discipline matters that do not reach the court.

“Officers, whose case may not be brought to Criminal Court, due to lack or unavailability of evidence, will be disciplined through that department,” he said.