CARICOM Chairman Expresses Solidarity with Leeward Sisters and Brothers

Prime Minister Dr Right Hon Keith Mitchell in his capacity as Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), views with great concern the threat of Hurricane Irma in the Northern Caribbean.

In this regard, Chairman Mitchell has reached out to several of his colleague Prime Ministers to express Grenada’s solidarity and support to their respective governments and people.

According to Prime Minister Mitchell, “In our region, whenever 1 neighbour is sick, the symptoms are felt by all of us. Grenada knows too well the devastation such hurricanes can cause, and we must therefore pray for our northern brothers and sisters so that they do not experience the wrath that Irma can bring. It can take years to build back what a hurricane can destroy in a few hours. Any disaster that strikes our neighbours is a threat to all of us.”

The chairman further stated that Grenada stands ready and willing to assist its neighbours in any way possible should the need arise.

Grenada’s National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to monitor Hurricane Irma and remains in contact with disaster management agencies in countries likely to be affected.

Grenada is quite familiar with the challenges of dealing with such conditions having experienced Category 3 Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

As of 8 am on Tuesday, 5 September Irma was a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 175 miles per hour and moving at 14 miles per hour. At least 16 neighbouring islands are under watch or warning.

GIS