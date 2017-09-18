Carnival Fascination Docks Ahead of Schedule

Pure Grenada is gearing up to welcome Carnival Fascination ahead of the projected start of the Winter cruise ship season in October. The cruise ship will dock in St George’s tomorrow Tuesday, 19 September from 8 am to 4.30 pm with a passenger capacity of 2,634 visitors and a crew capacity of 920.

This cruise ship usually plies the St Thomas, Barbados, St Lucia, St Kitts, St Maarten, Puerto Rico route. Due to the impact of Hurricane Irma in the northern Caribbean, the ship is redirecting to Grenada.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is calling on all vendors, taxi drivers, tour operators and retail operators to provide a special Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean welcome and safe, enjoyable experiences that our visitors will speak of when they depart.

Grenada Tourism Authority