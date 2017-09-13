Child Protection Authority: A Call to Report

Child abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, is an issue that the Child Protection Authority (CPA) is not taking lightly.

As the institution responsible for protecting children, and responding to cases of abuse affecting them, we often witness, firsthand, the dire physical, emotional and psychological consequences that result from these gruesome acts, and our cry is for the abuse for stop.

Child abuse does not only affect one family or community, but has wider implications for our nation as a whole.

Our society simply cannot continue like this.

If we truly desire our children to live and grow in safe and secure environments, we must all commit to stamping out all forms of child abuse and neglect.

If you suspect cases of child abuse or neglect, we encourage you to report them to the Child Protection Authority. Consider it your social responsibility.

Call the Child Abuse Hotline at 677, or our numbers 440-6980 / 435-0293 / 435-3396, if you suspect that a child has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect. Or if you believe a child is in immediate danger of harm, call 911 first.

PLEASE CARE ENOUGH TO REPORT!

Your critical, yet confidential, call will not only make sure the child is safe, but also help provide the child’s family the services they need to provide a safe, loving and nurturing home.

The Child Protection and Adoption Act requires the following professionals to engage in mandatory reporting to ensure the protection of children:

Medical Practitioners, Nurses, Dentists and other health/mental health practitioners;

Hospital Administrators;

School Principals, Teachers and other teaching professionals;

Social Workers and other social service professionals;

Owners, operators and employees of child care services;

Guidance Counsellors; and

Any other person who by virtue of his/her employment or occupation has a responsibility to care for a child.

PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO PLAY YOUR PART!

The Child Protection Authority applauds the Government of Grenada on the appointment of a national Committee to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse, and also stands in support of the various initiatives planned and already undertaken by other groups and organisations to help curb child abuse.

The authority will soon be embarking on a series of public engagement activities that will be calling all to action.

We look forward to your wholehearted support as we join forces to eradicate this social scourge that, with every occurrence, endangers the beautiful children of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.