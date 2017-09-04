China Approves Million-Dollar Loan for MBIA Upgrade

The construction of Phase 2 of the Chinese housing project in Grenada is expected to start later this year. The government in Beijing has approved Phase 2 of the project, paving the way for the start of construction in about 2 months.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell received the good news during a recent meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Grenada Ambassador Dr Zhao Yongchen. Ambassador Yongchen was officially welcomed at the start of his 4-year tenure earlier this year.

The 2nd phase of the low-income housing project involves the construction of units in 6 districts across the tri-island state including Dumfries in the sister isle of Carriacou. Technical teams from China as well as the Ministry of Works have been visiting the 6 sites throughout the year to prepare the design for the project.

China is now tendering for a construction company to do the work, another plus for the Grenadian housing sector which has been made a priority by the Keith Mitchell government. Phase 1 was completed a few years ago with more than 350 units distributed.

Meantime, the Government of the Peoples Republic of China has approved a concessional loan for the upgrade of the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) valued at US$66 million. China Harbour is the construction company assigned to carry out the upgrade work.

China’s Vice Minister of Commercial Affairs is expected in Grenada later this month to sign the 2 agreements with the Government of Grenada.

GIS