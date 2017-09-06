Embassy of Grenada in Cuba Statement

Grenada’s Ambassador to Cuba, Her Excellency Claris Charles wishes to inform everyone that students were being contacted about hurricane Irma as of Tuesday night, 5 September.

Today, Wednesday, 6 September all students will be called to give them up-to-date information and to advise of the necessity to make appropriate plans to be safe.

The embassy will continue to monitor the situation and remain in contact once this is feasible. Please note that all the telephones numbers of the embassy are available to our students so they can get in touch.

Presently there is no need to panic as our mission by God’s grace and the support of the Government of Cuba, will continue to work assiduously in the best interest of our students to make sure that they are safe.

Be assured that Cuba has the best hurricane preparedness plan in this region. The embassy will endeavour to send up-to-date information as soon as it becomes available.