Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Training in Credit Appraisal for Staff of Financial Institutions Grenada

Government of Grenada Consultancy Services
for Training in Credit Appraisal for Staff of Financial Institutions
Request for Expressions of Interest
The Government of Grenada (GOGR) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the Market Access & Rural Enterprise Development Programme (MAREP), and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued.
Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of GOGR and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOGR shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the financing.
MAREP is being implemented by the Ministry of Finance through a dedicated Programme Execution Unit (PEU).
The GOGR, the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure consultancy services for design and delivery of a course in Project Cycle Management and Credit Appraisal for Managers, Accountants and Loan Officers of selected FIs in Grenada. The consultant will be required to prepare training material and develop the course schedule and timetable in conjunction with CDB and GOG.
The training will be delivered over a two-day period, 17 to 18 October 2017.
GOGR now invites interested eligible individual consultants to submit Expressions of Interest indicating qualifications and experience required to provide these consultancy services. Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:
Eligible countries are member countries of CDB.
In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to qualifications and experience on similar assignments. Prospective candidates should have at a minimum possess a Masters in Banking and Finance and at least 5 years’ experience in commercial banking, assessment of micro-enterprise projects.
In addition, working with development projects with particular focus on support to project financing activities will be an asset.
On completion, participants should be able to:
An electronic copy of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the address below no later than Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 1600 hours. An electric version in PDF format, OR a hard copy version may be submitted.
The submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Training in Credit Appraisal for Staff of Financial Institutions-Grenada”.
Interested consultants may obtain additional information from MAREP at the address below from 0800 to 1600 hours. The deadline for submission is Thursday, 28 September 2017.
Market Access and Rural Enterprise Development Programme
PO Box 2972
GIDC Business Complex
Lower Main Street Sauteurs
Saint Patrick
Tel: (473) 442-0105
E-mail: [email protected]
