Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Training in Credit Appraisal for Staff of Financial Institutions Grenada

Government of Grenada Consultancy Services

for Training in Credit Appraisal for Staff of Financial Institutions

Request for Expressions of Interest

The Government of Grenada (GOGR) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the Market Access & Rural Enterprise Development Programme (MAREP), and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued.

Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of GOGR and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOGR shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the financing.

MAREP is being implemented by the Ministry of Finance through a dedicated Programme Execution Unit (PEU).

The GOGR, the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure consultancy services for design and delivery of a course in Project Cycle Management and Credit Appraisal for Managers, Accountants and Loan Officers of selected FIs in Grenada. The consultant will be required to prepare training material and develop the course schedule and timetable in conjunction with CDB and GOG.

The training will be delivered over a two-day period, 17 to 18 October 2017.

GOGR now invites interested eligible individual consultants to submit Expressions of Interest indicating qualifications and experience required to provide these consultancy services. Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:

the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

Eligible countries are member countries of CDB.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to qualifications and experience on similar assignments. Prospective candidates should have at a minimum possess a Masters in Banking and Finance and at least 5 years’ experience in commercial banking, assessment of micro-enterprise projects.

In addition, working with development projects with particular focus on support to project financing activities will be an asset.

On completion, participants should be able to:

Perform a comprehensive project appraisal covering key areas, such as technical, market and marketing and financial viability; Understand the role of the loan officer in project appraisal; Structure an appropriate financing package; and Monitor the performance of an enterprise after loan disbursement and identify signs of a deteriorating credit relationship.

An electronic copy of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the address below no later than Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 1600 hours. An electric version in PDF format, OR a hard copy version may be submitted.

The submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Training in Credit Appraisal for Staff of Financial Institutions-Grenada”.

Interested consultants may obtain additional information from MAREP at the address below from 0800 to 1600 hours. The deadline for submission is Thursday, 28 September 2017.

Market Access and Rural Enterprise Development Programme

PO Box 2972

GIDC Business Complex

Lower Main Street Sauteurs

Saint Patrick

Tel: (473) 442-0105

E-mail: [email protected]