Flow Scholarship Programme Awards Its 377th Student

Nine students were awarded full tuition scholarships towards their secondary school educations in 2017 as part of the annual Flow Scholarship programme, bringing the total number of scholarships awarded over the last 26 years to 377.

Flow continues its commitment to the development of education in Grenada through its annual Scholarship Programme which started in 1991.

In a ceremony on Wednesday, 30 August, the 9 students received their awards which were based on outstanding academic performance in primary school. Additionally, the ceremony also recognised the efforts of 12 students who have now graduated from the programme, after attaining a minimum of 70% grade point average throughout their tenure at secondary school.

Country Manager James Pitt congratulated the scholarship recipients: “You have already begun the journey of success. You are the brilliant minds who can be successful at whichever career-path you choose. Flow continues to invest in education through this scholarship programme, and many other projects including the provisioning of free internet in schools and educational apps like Flow Study, which provide additional learning resources outside of the classroom. We know you all will make a positive impact on our nation’s future. Congratulations and keep up the good work!”

The Flow Scholarship Programme collaborates with the Ministry of Education every year to award students based on merit by facilitating books, uniforms, transportation costs and exam fees. While students receive subsidies for the 5 years of secondary school, 2 exceptional students are also selected to receive coverage into their 2 years at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

2017 Graduates:

Delroy Creft Aria Joseph Hezekiah Mattew Silina Rennie Johann Jeremiah Alisha Noel Henry Francis Jazel Cornwall Tyrese Moses Kassina Norray

TAMCC Graduates:

Shennel Phillip Dexena Dharangit

2017 Awardees: