Grenada Receives $4.36 Million from the European Union

The Government of Grenada received XCD $4.36 million from the European Union (EU) as the First Fixed Tranche under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Programme. This is the first of 2 disbursements of a grant in support of development in the health sector. Specifically, the funds will support the government’s Primary Healthcare Reform Programme.

One of the major initiatives will be the construction of the Gouyave Medical Centre. Other areas of focus under the programme are:

Implementation of a Chronic Non-Communicable Disease Survey and Health Promotion Campaign;

Development of the National Health Insurance Legislative Framework; and

Institutionalisation of a Monitoring and Evaluation System for the Health Sector

In addition, the government is expected to receive 1.2 million euros for Technical Assistance and to support the National Authorising Office (NAO) and the Non-State Actors Panel.

Over the years, Grenada has received support from Stabex-Fund, SFA, the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th EDF and Vulnerability Flex Programmes, totaling over 80 million euros and making the European Union one of Grenada’s major grant contributors to national development.

On behalf of the people, the Government of Grenada expresses sincere appreciation to the European Union for its continued contribution to the development of Grenada.

Ministry of Finance