Grenada Recognised Among Top Writers in the FCCA Essay Competition

Grenada has been recognised among top essay writers in the 2017 Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Foundation Children’s Essay Contest. Beacon High School student Renee Sandy has captured 2nd place in the senior division of the competition, writing on the theme, “What will cruiseship passengers learn about my country? What will they remember most and hold with them?”

In her essay, the 15-year-old highlighted the special things about Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean that create memorable experiences for visitors including historic attractions, spices, culture and most importantly our warm and friendly people.

Speaking of her inspiration, Sandy said, “Grenada is simply an island of sheer beauty. Our rich culture and historical facts, aroused an inner passion and love for my homeland to write this essay. I am confident that this essay can be used to market Grenada as a number one tourist destination.”

Proud Principal of the Beacon High School, Cheryl Bishop said, “As the tutor for short story writing at Beacon, I am overjoyed with Renee’s success. I am also not surprised of this win. I enjoy teaching Grenada’s history and explained to Renee and the other students that putting our history in story-form will open the appetite of readers to want the real experience. This success will definitely motivate other students to participate in exercises like these.”

Grenada’s Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon Clarice Modeste Curwen, congratulated Sandy on her achievement saying, “It is always a special moment when our students strongly express their pride and love for their country.”

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher also congratulated Sandy and said, “We encourage all schools to participate in activities that foster tourism awareness and pride in Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean.”

Renee will be awarded US$1,500 and her school will also receive US$1,500 which will be presented to Minister Modeste-Curwen during the FCCA Conference & Trade Show from 23 –27 October in Merida, Mexico. The FCCA received entries from 19 nations. Grenada is a platinum member of the association.

GTA